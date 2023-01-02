While the beginning of a new year means the completion of the previous year i.e, 365 days in 12 months, we humans celebrate the event by taking part in happening parties with our loved ones and close ones. However, things are not the same outside the planet. While it is just a matter of completing 365 days, the Earth completes an orbit around the Sun and begins a new orbit.

Celebrating the moment, American space organisation NASA shared a stunning photo of the star and it looks deadly with strong solar flares coming out of it. Taking to Twitter, NASA added a funny caption stating the age of the sun and wrote, “You don’t look a day over 4.5 billion-years.”

It further also added more details about the sun and said that the ‘cosmically middle-aged’, the Sun’s dynamic and ever-changing nature constantly sends energy into the solar system and scientists can estimate its age by looking at the most ancient things in the solar system which were formed around the same time as the sun.

“The Sun is at the center of our solar system, 865,000 miles wide (1.4 million km) with a core that reaches temperatures of 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). Our Sun’s gravity holds our solar system together, from the largest planets to the smallest space debris”, it added.



Speaking about the photo shared by NASA, we can see the sun glowing in dark space with flares coming out in red, orange, and yellow in some parts.

⁣

⁣As soon as the photo was shared, social media users were stunned and amazed over the same. Many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Still hot after 4.5 billion years. Just as good-looking. What’s its secret?!”, while another person commented, “I thought this was a Doritos-coated taco shell.”

“If there is a sun, why can’t you see the other half of the Sun? It looks like a black side…”, a third user wrote after observing the shadowed side of the sun.

The post has grabbed lakhs of likes so far.

