NASA aims to enhance astronaut meals through the implementation of deep space food production

A New York-based company specializing in carbon-negative aviation fuel is revolutionising interplanetary cuisine in contrast to the potato-based diet depicted in the 2015 sci-fi film The Martian. This innovative company, named Air Company, has made it to the finals of a NASA-sponsored contest aimed at encouraging the development of next-generation technologies for meeting the food requirements of astronauts, reported Reuters.

Air Company, based in Brooklyn, has successfully pioneered a method of recycling carbon dioxide exhaled by astronauts during flights. This recycled carbon dioxide is utilised to cultivate yeast-based nutrients, which are then used in protein shakes specifically designed to nourish crews on extended deep-space missions.

Stafford Sheehan, the company’s co-founder and CTO, compared the nutritional value of these protein shakes to the popular powdered beverage Tang, famously consumed by astronaut John Glenn during his historic orbit of Earth in 1962. Sheehan originally developed this carbon-conversion technology to produce high-purity alcohols for various applications such as jet fuel, perfume, and vodka.

Motivated by NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge, Sheehan adapted his invention to generate edible proteins, carbohydrates, and fats using the same carbon-conversion system, reported Reuters.

The resulting single-cell protein drink entered into the contest by Air Company possesses a texture similar to whey protein shakes and a flavor reminiscent of seitan, a tofu-like food popular among vegetarians as a meat substitute, known for its sweet and malted taste.

Apart from the protein drinks, the same process can be employed to create carbohydrate-rich alternatives to breads, pastas, and tortillas. Sheehan envisions his smoothie being complemented by other sustainably produced foods to ensure culinary diversity during space missions.

Air Company’s patented AIRMADE technology was selected as one of the eight winners of NASA’s food competition, securing $750,000 in prize money during the second phase. The final round of the competition is yet to come.

The eventual winners of the contest will be awarded up to $1.5 million in prize money.

With inputs from agencies

