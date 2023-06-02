NAB summons Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case
The PTI chief and his wife allegedly obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from a real estate firm for legalising Rs50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former PM and PTI chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi for investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case on June 7 at 11 am.
“In a call-up notice, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the accountability watchdog directed Bushra Bibi to appear before its Rawalpindi office along with documents pertaining to the registration, donations and other details of the Al-Qadir University,” The Down reported.
“Please be informed that non-compliance may warrant action under the NAO (National Accountability Ordinance,” it added.
Earlier in May this year, the Islamabad Accountability Court granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi until May 31 in the same case. The accountability court approved the pre-arrest bail plea to Imran Khan’s wife and directed her to submit a surety bond of Rs 500,000.
The NAB is conducting investigations into the former prime minister, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other PTI officials for their roles in a deal the PTI government made with a property tycoon that reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.
