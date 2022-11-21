Mysterious US spacecraft returns after 908 days, speculation grows over secret mission

Washington: A mysterious US spacecraft has returned to Earth after 908 days in Earth’s orbit. This spacecraft is operated by the United States Space Force (USSF). But the biggest question is what was this vehicle doing in space?

On the morning of November 12, at 5.22 am local time, the spacecraft X-37B landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Station. There was no astronaut on board. In 2010, this spacecraft flew for the first time. This was the aircraft’s sixth mission in space, the longest ever.

Not much is known about the details of the record-breaking spacecraft. But the officials claim that it was doing many scientific experiments about 400 km above the earth. The X-37B was built by the Boeing Company for NASA before being used by the US military.

This spacecraft looks like an airplane. The last time this aircraft was launched in May 2020 from the Atlas V rocket. If we add the time spent in space by this spacecraft, it will be about 10 years.

Lengthy space sojourn by X-37B

“The aircraft is pushing the boundaries of experimentation,” Lt. Col. Joseph Fritschen, director of the X-37B program, said in a statement.

Some experiments have taken place inside the aircraft in orbit and it has been brought back home safely for in-depth analysis on the ground. That is why this aircraft has proved valuable to the US Air Force (USAF) and the scientific community.

This vehicle has helped us to do more experiments than before. The United States Space Force (USSF) has disclosed only some of the experiments carried out in the recent flight.

NASA’s secret space mission

Testing related to the Naval Research Laboratory was also done in the spacecraft. In this, experiments were done on sunlight before coming back to earth in the form of microwaves. Along with this, an electromagnetic energy-powered training satellite designed by the cadets of the US Air Force was also deployed in the orbit.

NASA also conducted an experiment called Materials Exposure and Technology Innovation in Space (METIS-2), in which the effect of space on various objects has been seen. Apart from this, information about which experiments have been done was not given. But it is believed that US agencies are hiding something.

