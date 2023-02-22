Mysterious iron ball has Japan think about 'spy' balloons

New Delhi: Japan has found yet another balloon like object, but this time it’s not in the sky.

A balloon like iron ball washed up the Enshu beach off the Pacific coast in Japan’s Hamamatsu city this week, triggering speculations of it being another ‘spy’ balloon, UFO or ‘Dragon ball’.

The authorities, according to a Guardian report, have admitted that they did not have any idea as to what the sphere with 1.5 meter diameter was.

It was being initially feared that it could be a stray mine. However, the experts checked it with an X-ray and found it to be hollow.

The area was cordoned off and explosive experts were called to investigate the mysterious ball. But, reports say that still isn’t any clear idea as to what the ball is and where did it come from.

Photographs of the ball have been reportedly sent to the Japanese defence experts for further investigations.

However, the ball has been on the beach for around a month now, according to a local who is a regular there.

It’s been there for a month,” he told public broadcaster NHK. “I tried to push it, but it wouldn’t budge.”

There were even speculations that the object resembled a prop from a popular anime series Dragon Ball, while some believed it to be a UFO to have fallen from the sky.

Two raised handles on the ball indicate that it can be hooked on to something else. This has led some to believe that it was a moored floating object that lost its anchor.

Spy balloon

On 14 February, Japan had claimed that it “strongly” suspects three Chinese spy balloons entered its airspace between 2019 and 2021.

This came days after the US announced the Chinese balloon spotted in its air space on 28 January, which china claimed was just a weather balloon, was in fact part of a broader spy programme run by China’s People’s Liberation army used to collect information about military assets from other countries including Japan.

The ‘spy’ balloon, as claimed by US was shot down by the US air force on 4 February.

US has in the last few weeks shot down at least four UFOs, although three of them were later found out not be not connected to any surveillance plot.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.