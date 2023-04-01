Muslims represented 10% of French population in 2019-2020: Report
The report highlighted that a total of 29 per cent of the population, aged 18 to 59, declared themselves Catholic, 10 per cent Muslim, 10 per cent other religions and 51 per cent had no religion.
Paris: Muslims represented 10 per cent of the French population in 2019 – 2020, according to the figures released by the national statistics bureau, Insee.
“Immigrants coming from traditionally Muslim countries are more engaged in religion,” while those from European, except Portugal, or Asian countries, claimed less frequently a religious affiliation, Anadolu Agency quoted the report as saying.
“Only 20% of the Muslims regularly go to mosques. Religion’s place in identity is most significant for Jews (54%) and Muslims (30%), compared to Catholics (6%), and has decreased among Muslims in 11 years,” it said.
