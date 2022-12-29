Muslim rulers do not care about public opinion, says Imran Khan

World

Talking about the Russia-Ukraine war, Imran Khan said Pakistan should not be a part of such conflicts

FP Staff December 29, 2022 15:29:48 IST
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: Seeking unity among Muslim leaders for the sake of Muslim Ummah, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan urged Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) to speak on injustice against Muslim countries.

Imran Khan made the remarks while talking to scholars, academicians, policymakers and students from Turkiye, ARY News reported.

Rulers of Muslim countries must be united for the sake of the Muslim Ummah, the former Pakistani prime minister said. “The problem lies with personal interests as Muslim rulers do not care about public opinion,” he added.

Talking about the Russia-Ukraine war, Imran Khan said Pakistan should not be a part of such conflicts. “Many problems have arisen in the world due to Russia-Ukraine conflict”, he said, adding that developing nations are being pressurised to lean towards one side.

