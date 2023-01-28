Muslim nations call for human rights in Afghanistan as Taliban enforces Islamic Sharia laws

Dubai: With most of the world watching appalled as the Taliban imposes Islamic rule in Afghanistan, several Muslim countries have urged the ruling regime in Kabul to tone down its radical Islamist tendencies.

According to a report by UAE-based media network Al Arabiya Post, several Islamic nations are worried about the Taliban’s interpretation of Islam as it poses political challenges.

Several Muslim leaders have claimed that the Taliban has enforced Sharia laws in Afghanistan based on their own interpretation of Islam.

The leaders of the Taliban have, however, insisted that the harsh policies they have implemented in Afghanistan since capturing Kabul in August 2021 are based on Islamic laws.

Writing for Pakistani publication ‘The Dawn’, columnist Mohammed Amir Rana claimed that Pakistan has joined a host of Muslim countries in distancing itself from the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan due to their strict enforcement of Islamic Sharia laws.

According to news agency ANI, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has taken notice of the Taliban’s actions against Afghan women and has urged the Taliban to mend its ways.

The 57 OIC member countries in December 2022, held a special meeting on Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to abide by the “principles and purposes” enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Claiming that the ban on women’s education is “un-Islamic”, the OIC has launched a campaign to teach the Taliban the ‘real Islam’ that it claims encourages education for women.

The OIC Executive Committee, which is headed by Saudi Arabia, met again earlier this month to discuss Afghanistan and the Taliban regime’s imposition of Islamic Sharia laws.

During the meeting, the member nations of the OIC Executive Committee claimed that Islamic Sharia laws grant women and girls the right to access all levels of education, including university level, as a fundamental right.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called on the Taliban rulers of in Afghanistan to reverse the ban on secondary and higher education for Afghan girls.

Reminding the Taliban that education is a fundamental human right, Guterres said that all nations must ensure actual steps to develop welcoming and inclusive learning environments for all.

