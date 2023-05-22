Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft, claims Satya Nadella’s team illegally used Twitter data to train AI

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, previously issued a legal threat against Microsoft around a month ago, alleging that the company was engaging in ‘illegal’ training using Twitter data. The conflict arose when Microsoft declined to pay for access to Twitter’s API, which had recently implemented new payment tiers. Previously, developers could use the Twitter API at no cost, but in a move to maximize profits, Musk announced that it would no longer be free.

Returning to the ongoing dispute between Microsoft and Twitter, Elon Musk’s attorney has now dispatched a formal notice to Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, accusing the company of breaching Twitter’s developer agreement.

Musk’s personal lawyer writes to Microsoft

According to a report from The Verge, Alex Spiro, the lawyer representing Elon Musk, has written a letter to Satya Nadella on behalf of Twitter. The letter, which The New York Times originally attributed to the report, alleges that Microsoft has violated Twitter’s developer agreement. Furthermore, Spiro suggests that Microsoft may have been in violation of several provisions within Twitter’s developer agreement for a significant period of time.

According to the report, the letter accuses Microsoft of violating Twitter’s developer agreement by engaging in unauthorized and undisclosed usage of the Twitter API. It specifically highlights Microsoft’s failure to inform Twitter about the utilization of six out of their eight apps, which continued to operate until the previous month.

The letter argues that the agreement requires full cooperation from Microsoft and requests a thorough “compliance audit” of all eight apps from their inception until their shutdown in April 2023. Furthermore, the letter demands detailed information from Microsoft regarding the usage of Twitter data by each app, with a deadline of June 7th to provide the requested information.

When Twitter started charging for its API…

Following the announcement of Twitter API’s pricing, Microsoft made the decision to remove Twitter from its social media management tool due to its refusal to pay for access. In response to this news, Elon Musk stated that Microsoft had illegally trained using Twitter data, implying the need for a lawsuit.

Microsoft informed its customers, through a user support page, that starting April 25th, they would no longer be able to access Twitter via their social media management tool. However, other platforms such as Instagram and Facebook would still remain accessible.

The same information was also shared by Twitter Daily News. Elon Musk, reacting to this development, wrote, “They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time.”

Musk is only threatening, may not have grounds to sue

Although Spiro’s letter does not explicitly mention any imminent legal action, it is important to note that in April, Elon Musk had previously threatened to sue Microsoft, alleging that they “trained illegally using Twitter data.”

It seems that Musk’s concern lies in the way data from Twitter is being employed for training purposes without appropriate authorization.

In contrast, other companies have pursued alternative approaches to leverage the benefits of training these models. For instance, Reddit recently announced API changes aimed at enhancing the monetization of its data, indicating a different strategy to extract value from its platform’s information.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.