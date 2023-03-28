A murderer & a Khalistani: WATCH - Man who killed Starbucks worker in Canada was at rallies outside Indian embassy
Police investigating the case said that the suspect and the victim, identified as 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt, were not believed to have known each other
Ottawa: A 32-year-old man, identified as Inderdeep Singh Gosal has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder of a Starbucks employee in downtown Vancouver.
There is a buzz on social media that Gosal is a pro-Khalistani and was seen attending pro-Khalistani rallies in Canada outside the Indian High Commission.
Gosal, on Sunday, visited Starbucks located near West Pender and Granville streets where he had a “brief altercation” with the coffee shop employee. After the tussle, he stabbed him around 5:40 pm outside the outlet.
Police investigating the case said that the suspect and the victim, identified as 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt, were not believed to have known each other.
#WATCH : 32-year-old arrested and charged with second-degree murder of a #Starbucks employee in downtown #Vancouver , #Canada . The accused was reportedly last seen attending the pro- #Khalistan rally outside #IndianHighCommission pic.twitter.com/7zz90KCtNV
— Firstpost (@firstpost) March 28, 2023
"The circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing remain under investigation," they added.
Gosal was detained at the site after bystanders informed about the incident to a Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officer in the neighbourhood.
The video of the incident that has now gone viral shows some bystanders continuing about their business rather than rushing to Schmidt's aid as he collapses.
Schmidt was administered first aid and was rushed to the hospital but he died.
Reports quoted Sergeant Steve Addison saying that neither the victim nor the suspect had a major criminal past.
“We believe this homicide was witnessed by dozens of bystanders, and there may be people with information who have not yet come forward,” Sgt. Addison said.
“We particularly want to hear from anyone who was present in the moments before the stabbing, or anyone who has cell-phone video of the incident,” said the police officer, urging people to share information at 604.717.2500.
On March 19, Khalistani radicals vandalised India’s flag at the Indian High Commission in London. They raised slogans with flags and posters of separatist leader Amritpal Singh.
India had strongly protested against Khalistani elements, demanding the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.
