In 2020, Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to over 15 years in jail in one of the several terror financing cases against him

Pakistan-based terror group Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed has been sentenced to 31 years in prison by an anti-terror court.

According to a report in NDTV, Hafiz Saeed has also been fined Rs 3,40,000.

The 26/11 mastermind has been sentenced in two cases. Meanwhile, the court has also ordered for his assets be seized.

The sentence was handed out by Ejaz Ahmad Buttar, Judge, Lahore Anti-Terrorism court under various sections of Pakistan's Anti-terrorism Act, 1997.

"This is to authorize and require you, the said Superintendent to receive the said convict Hafiz Muhammad Saeed s/o Kamal Din into your custody in the said jail, with this warrant and to keep him there safely until you receive further warrant or order of this court, carrying into effect the order of the court according to law," the warrant of commitment of sentence read.

Hafiz Saeed had been sent to jail earlier by the anti-terrorism court. In 2020, he was sentenced to over 15 years in jail in one of the several terror financing cases against him, said a report in India Today

Hafiz Saeed was the mastermind behind the devastating 2008 attacks in Mumbai which left 166 people dead and several injured.

He has a $10 million bounty on his head from the United States. The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for failing to check money laundering leading to terror financing.

With inputs from agencies

