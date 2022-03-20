Several social media users have shared videos of the blast, which is said to have been heard near the cantonment area in Punjab province

Islamabad: A massive explosion occurred in the northern Pakistani city of Sialkot, media reports said on Sunday.

The sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province.

"Pakistan - Multiple explosions at the Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified," Rishi Suri, editor of The Daily Milap said in a tweet.

#Pakistan - Multiple explosions at the #Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified. https://t.co/FGvCKDdobc — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) March 20, 2022

The story is still developing and more information is awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.