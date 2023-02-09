Mouth is mightier than sword? Indian policeman lifts 165kg with his teeth

Patna: An Indian policeman from the northern state which is famous for producing the country’s top bureaucrats, made a world record for his exceptional strength and weightlifting ability.

Dharmendra Kumar of Ramgarh in Kaimur district of Bihar reportedly holds a total of 10 world records, including the latest in the Guinness Book of World Records for lifting 165 kg of weight with his teeth.

Kumar recently set a record for strength by holding a 165 Kg object in the air for ten seconds, with his teeth.

A video of him lifting the heavy rock with his teeth is widely circulating across social media platforms.

He is known to pull off risky feats like running 100 meters while carrying a two-wheeler on his shoulders, crushing coconuts with his head, and bending iron with his teeth.

Dharmendra Kumar’s tremendous strength and weightlifting prowess has earned him the moniker ‘Hammer Headman of India’.

Kumar, a policeman with the Tripura Rifles battalion, never ceases to astound and motivate people with his extraordinary fortitude and fortitude.

