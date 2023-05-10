A mother’s role in a child’s life is undeniably most important and very special. She is the one who shapes the child’s character and values, and lays the foundation of his future through her love, nurture, and teachings. No matter how many years passed, the role of mothers never changes as they continue to remain among those unsung heroes who worked 24×7 for their children and also play a major role in our society. To honour such selfless mothers, mother figures, and such special maternal bonds, Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. Speaking of which, this year, Mother’s Day falls on 14 May (Sunday). On this day, children make their mothers feel special by spending time with them, greeting them with love-filled wishes, and doing special activities with them.

If you are also among the ones who are looking for some lovely Mother’s Day wishes, we have got you covered! Before that, let’s dig up a bit about the day’s history and significance.

Mother’s Day: History and Significance

Mother’s Day is a holiday that is celebrated annually across several countries. It was marked for the first time in 1908 in the United States by an American activist Anna Jarvis. The activist wanted to honour her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis a peace activist who worked for the wounded soldiers during the American Civil War. Following this, the celebrations gained widespread popularity and eventually, Mother’s Day was officially adopted by many other countries. Anna also played a key role in calling for the establishment of a day to honour motherhood.

Since then, Mother’s Day is being celebrated to recognise and honour the contributions of mothers towards their children, families, and society. It is also a day to remind us to appreciate our mothers and their efforts.

Mother’s Day 2023: Wishes

1. Thanks for being there for all the bad and good times. I wouldn’t be here without you—literally! Happy Mother’s Day.

2. There’s a reason why you can’t buy a mom at a Mother’s Day sale. Because moms are priceless!

3. Happy Mom’s Day to my best friend, biggest influence, friendliest therapist, and support system!

4. Your smile is enough to brighten up my every day and make it better than the last. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

5. It’s my time to tell you how lucky and special I feel and I am to be blessed with a mother as caring and loving as you. Wish you a happy Mother’s Day!

6. Thanks for always being there and helping me to remember what’s important in life. You are the best! Happy Mother’s Day

7. I want to wish you a calm and relaxing Mother’s Day as you too deserve to be pampered!

8. Thank you for always being the shining example of what I want to grow up like and being my inspiration. Happy Mother’s Day!

9. May this Mother’s Day, your life be filled with as much happiness as you brought to me.

10. Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest mom in the world!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.