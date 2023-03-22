Most Russian fighter pilots gained combat experience in Ukraine war, claims defence minister Shoigu

Moscow: Nearly 90 percent of the crew of Russian operational and tactical aviation and 85 percent of drone operators have gained combat experience in Russia’s ongoing ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, Defence Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu claimed at a meeting with top military commanders on Wednesday.

“At our last year’s enlarged board meeting of the Defence Ministry, the supreme commander-in-chief noted the important role of this branch of the armed forces in the special military operation and set the task of further raising its combat capabilities and the level of the personnel’s preparedness,” the Defence chief said.

“During the special military operation, up to 90 percent of the crew of operational and tactical and army aviation, 60 percent of strategic and long-range aviation and 85 percent of the personnel operating unmanned aerial vehicles gained actual combat experience,” Shoigu said.

It has also been stated by the Russian defence ministry that pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces have flown over 140,000 sorties in the special military operation in Ukraine.

They gave destroyed more than 20,000 enemy sites, Shoigu added.

