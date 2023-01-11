Most London cops want out citing low pay, bad working conditions and shabby treatment from govt

London (UK): In response to growing resentment about pay, working conditions, and government treatment, one in five police officers said they intend to resign, an internal survey reported.

According to the survey of over 37,000 officers in England and Wales, forces are at “crisis point and the police service is on its knees.”

Given that voluntary resignations are already at a record level, the data cast more doubt on Boris Johnson’s promise to hire 20,000 additional constables by the end of March.

Due to the exodus, more open positions must be filled to reach the increase that was promised in 2019.

Officers were being “punished,” according to Steve Hartshorn, national chair of the Police Federation, because they were not permitted to strike over salary like other employees of the public sector were.

He continued, “Record numbers are quitting due to poor wages and working conditions.”

“We are losing some outstanding officers just because they can’t afford to stay in the service, with an alarming number unable to pay for basic necessities each month,” said one officer.

It comes as the number of crimes reported to the police reached a record high but the percentage of crimes that were charged fell to new lows, with only 5.6% of offences in the most recent year being prosecuted.

A quarter of cases are still open after a year and a third of all investigations terminate with no suspect being found, while many more are closed due to “evidential difficulties.”

“As a result, both the lack of detectives and the reductions in neighbourhood policing are getting worse. Losing skilled police officers means losing vital experience in keeping communities safe which is one reason the Tories are so weak on their promise to reverse their own cuts.”

According to the Police Federation’s annual survey, 18% of respondents, up from 12% in 2021, intended to leave their jobs as soon as feasible or within the following two years.

The three most often cited factors were morale, how the government treats police officers (94% of respondents said that police officers “do not feel appreciated by the government,” and compensation, which has decreased in real

terms despite the rising cost of living problem.

Following public disputes over the policing of environmental protests, one officer who responded to the survey claimed that police faced “continuous blame from the government,” while others believed they “do not have the backing” of officials.

Despite Mr. Johnson’s promise to hire 20,000 more officers, a long-serving constable claimed that staffing levels are still “extremely low,” adding that the public has been grossly misled over staffing levels.

The Home Office claims that the increase is on track, with more than 15,000 additional police hired by October.

However, according to official data, the average number of officers hired each month would need to double in order to meet the goal.

At least 1,800 of the police officers hired as part of the scheme have already resigned, according to statistics made public under request of information rules, while a Home Office report from last year confirmed a record increase in voluntary resignations overall.

The Police Federation study found that almost nine out of ten respondents did not believe there were enough officers to handle demand, underscoring problems with growing workloads as demands from overburdened mental health and NHS systems fall on policing.

The overwhelming majority of police claimed their pay did not reflect the difficulty and risk of their employment, and they also complained of rising stress, depressed moods, and worry.

The results of our study, according to Mr. Hartshorn, “clearly reflect the rage and disillusionment of police personnel throughout England and Wales.”

He continued, “Many have given up hoping that the government will acknowledge their special obligations and the limitations placed on their industrial rights, which is, quite frankly, hazardous.

“Effective public protection is at risk because cops won’t be able to use all of their resources to respond to crimes, which will ultimately make it impossible to safeguard our communities from the spike in violent crime,” he said.

Mr. Hartshorn urged the administration to “not overlook the requirements of the service because they do not have the ability to strike” and to pay attention to proposals for salary increases and modifications to the police funding model.

The Home Office argued that “policing remains an attractive and fulfilling vocation” and claimed that its own study of fresh police recruits had revealed high job satisfaction and that 81% planned to stay in the force for the remainder of their working careers.

“We recognise the impact of the cost of living, which is why we fully approved the Police Remuneration Review Body’s decision to award a consolidated raise of £1,900 to all ranks of police officers,” said a spokesperson from Home office.

In order to fulfil its promise to hire 20,000 police officers by March 2023, the administration is still on pace.

