Most European Union states back Brussels' legal action against Hungary over anti-LGBTQ law

Brussels, Belgium: Hungary on Friday condemned plans by 15 of the EU’s 27 member states to support Brussels’ legal action against Hungary over a law that they feel discriminates against LGBT+ individuals.

“We will not give in to pressure, we will protect our children!” Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga wrote on Facebook.

“It is sad that several member state governments have given in to the gender propaganda promoted from Brussels and overseas.”

On Thursday, France and Germany joined their names to the list of countries that support the European Commission’s complaint before the European Union’s Court of Justice.

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden are among the other EU nations supporting legal action against Hungary’s problematic legislation.

The European Parliament has also filed a complaint.

With the extensive line-up against Hungary, the lawsuit is “the largest human rights case in EU legal history,” Belgian rights group Forbidden Colours said on Friday.

A French lawmaker in the European Parliament, Pierre Karleskind, who is on the legislature’s LGBTI intergroup, also welcomed the move.

The parliament and the 15 EU member states backing the action “are clearly on the side of freedom”, he said.

‘New measures’ coming

Budapest reacted angrily when Finland joined the growing list just after Hungary’s parliament had approved Finland becoming NATO’s newest member.

“Our Finnish friends still have a lot to learn about fairness,” a junior foreign minister, Tamas Menczer, told Hungary’s M1 Television on Thursday.

Sweden’s bid to join NATO is still on hold, awaiting approval from Hungary and Turkey.

Hungary introduced its controversial law in 2021, forbidding the “representation or promotion” to minors of homosexuality or gender change.

The legislation was met with outrage by LGBT+ activists and many politicians in other EU countries, who saw it as an attack on LGBT+ rights and recognition.

Varga argued that Hungary was “fully consistent” with EU provisions that state that “raising children is the exclusive right of parents.

“In the fall we will submit new measures to the parliament,” she wrote. “Hungary will have the strictest child protection regulations in Europe.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke of the “shame” the law cast.

Her executive opened formal proceedings against Budapest alleging a violation of core EU precepts of non-discrimination and fundamental rights, as well as undermining single market rules on services and audiovisual media.

That led to the matter being taken to the Court of Justice of the EU in December last year.

By associating themselves with the lawsuit against Hungary, the EU countries and parliament are able to present legal arguments in support of the commission’s challenge.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.