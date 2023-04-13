Moscow urges Washington to issue Russian delegation visas for UN events

Washington: Russia has urged the US to immediately issue visas to its delegation to events related to the country’s chairmanship of the UN Security Council, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

“The request to issue visas for the delegation and the journalists were sent to the US embassy in Moscow at the end of March. However, not a single-entry permission has been granted so far,” the envoy was quoted by TASS as saying in a statement, commenting on the issuance of visas to members of the Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Antonov said that the appointment with the American diplomatic mission was cancelled by the US authorities a day before the scheduled visit of the Russian media representatives for examination of their visa application.

“There is still no certainty, although there are only a few days left before the event,” Antonov was quoted by TASS as saying.

The Russian ambassador urged the US to immediately issue visas for our delegation, as well as for our journalists. ‘Not allowing the delegation to attend the event would be a clear violation of the US’s obligation as the host country of the UN headquarters, which impedes appropriate, full-fledged functioning of the World Organization,” he said.

“An incomprehensible situation concerning the Minister’s special flight is evolving. The US authorities have not yet sanctioned the arrival of the aircraft. We expect Americans to promptly grant the flight permission without any conditions or restrictions,” Antonov added.

The UN secretary general’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Wednesday that the United Nations expected the US to issue visas to members of Lavrov’s delegation, expected to visit the UN headquarters in late April.

