Moscow blacklists 39 Britishers and 32 New Zealanders including UK Labour leader Starmer, ex-PM Cameron
Russia has received heavy sanctions from the western world ever since the war in Ukraine began, even including freezing the assets of Russian billionaires in their countries. Russia has been responding to these by counter sanctions
Moscow: Russia on Monday said it was blacklisting 39 British citizens and 32 New Zealand Citizens, including Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and former prime minister David Cameron.
It said that it is in response to sanctions adopted by these countries. These Individuals won’t be allowed to enter Russia.
⚡️ In response to the sanctions adopted by the New Zealand government against an increasing number of Russian citizens, 32 New Zealand nationals have been added to the stop list.
❌ They will be prohibited from entering Russia with no time limit.
Russia's foreign ministry said the listed UK citizens, including journalists, "contribute to the hostile course of London aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation".
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, 2022, western countries and their allies have resorted to blacklisting what they call the Russian Oligarchs. This policy is supposed to make them pressurise Putin to stop the war by hitting their economic interests throughout the world.
With inputs from agencies
