Morocco fans riot across France, Belgium after loss in FIFA World Cup semi-final

Paris: As France ended Morocco’s dream run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a dominant 2-0 victory in the semi-finals, riots erupted in several cities across France and Belgium.

Police in the Belgian capital, Brussels, have arrested some 100 people in the wake of Morocco’s defeat against France at the World Cup semi-finals.

Among the detained football fans on Wednesday night were people accused of disturbing the public order, damaging two police vehicles and possessing illegal pyrotechnics, Belgian police said in the early hours of Thursday.

In France, the police dispersed crowds of Morocco fans who were setting off fireworks near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and had to use tear gas to dispel mobs who set off firecrackers in the city of Nice in southern France.

Around 170 football fans were arrested across France, including around 40 people aligned with far-right groups who were caught carrying prohibited weapons.

In the city of Montpellier in southern France, Morocco fans mourning the defeat of their favourite team set off flares and created ruckus in the streets.

A 14-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a car. He died shortly after being taken to hospital. Videos that have gone viral on social media showed Morocco fans trying to pull off a France flag from the car in question before the driver performed a sudden U-turn and sped away. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

