More than Taiwan, is China eyeing to grab Russian far east?

Beijing: China’s Communist Party leader Xi Jinping granted himself a third five-year term. Amid all this, reports suggest that China’s territorial ambitions could overshadow Taiwan and instead, focus on the North, in the Russian Far East, where hundreds of thousands of ethnically Chinese Russian citizens live.

Taking over Taiwan more difficult

As per a report in Forbes, Taiwan, an obvious target for China, is more difficult to crack. Self-governed since 1949, China treats Taiwan as a rebel province, while Taiwan considers itself independent. As per the report, “President Xi expected reunification to occur no later than 2049, using that target date to spur a massive military reforms and a speedy modernisation.”

Why China might be thinking of grabbing part of Russia?

The report states that while Russia forces are busy in their conflict with Ukraine, the best strategic thing for China is to press along China’s 2,615 mile frontier with Russia, and grab territory there.

China’s view on Russia-Ukraine war

However, contrary to the report, NPR news says that China has refused to criticise Russia’s war in Ukraine, with Xi Jinping seeking assurances from Vladimir Putin that Russia’s war will not further destabilise regional security and economic development.

Nikkei Asia, however states that China, is seeking to distance itself from Moscow.

China-Russia history

For the unversed, China and Russia have bickered and battled over their shared border for centuries. The Forbes report says that amid escalating tensions, China could very well demand that Russia return Vladivostok as well as some 23,000 square miles of former Chinese territory Russia has held since 1860.

Present condition

“With Russia’s military reputation in tatters, and the Russian Army reduced to begging for supplies from Iran and a motley band of ex-Soviet states, there is little left in the conventional Russian arsenal to deter Chinese military aggression,” states Forbes.

Will Russia-China ties continue?

Russia and China, however, could remain allies because they share the common goal of encroaching on the US sphere of influence. Also, if Russia collapsed after losing the war with Ukraine, China would have to confront the West alone, reported Nikkei Asia.

