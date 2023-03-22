More than 1,400 racist incidents reported in Austria in 2022

Vienna: At least 1,479 incidents of racism were reported across Austria last year, according to the annual report by the Vienna-based rights group Civil Courage and Anti-Racism Work (ZARA).

More than half of racist incidents, 68%, took place on online forums, social media, and video platforms, Anadolu agency quoted the new report released as saying.

It said that a total of 167 racist incidents took place in public, on streets, in traffic areas, or in parks. Among them, Muslim families and black people were among those who faced racist discrimination, insults, or violence.

The report which is based on interviews with victims of racist violence, those who filed complaints, and witnesses of racist incidents further indicated that at least 134 people were subject to racist treatment in the service and entertainment sectors.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.