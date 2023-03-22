More than 1,400 racist incidents reported in Austria in 2022
The report which is based on interviews with victims of racist violence, those who filed complaints, and witnesses of racist incidents further indicated that at least 134 people were subject to racist treatment in the service and entertainment sectors.
Vienna: At least 1,479 incidents of racism were reported across Austria last year, according to the annual report by the Vienna-based rights group Civil Courage and Anti-Racism Work (ZARA).
More than half of racist incidents, 68%, took place on online forums, social media, and video platforms, Anadolu agency quoted the new report released as saying.
It said that a total of 167 racist incidents took place in public, on streets, in traffic areas, or in parks. Among them, Muslim families and black people were among those who faced racist discrimination, insults, or violence.
The report which is based on interviews with victims of racist violence, those who filed complaints, and witnesses of racist incidents further indicated that at least 134 people were subject to racist treatment in the service and entertainment sectors.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Which countries allow same-sex marriage? Will India join the club?
Opposing the legal recognition of same-sex marriages, the Indian government has said that ‘they will cause havoc’. The matter now lies before the Supreme Court. As the debate continues, we look at how nations have approved such unions
Austrian police warn of possible threat to Vienna churches
Police in Vienna tweeted that they had heightened security in front of certain buildings, including churches, and increased the presence of officers in the Austrian capital
Austria: Afghan women protest against Taliban atrocities in Afghanistan
The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, at least 20 years post they were ejected by US troops. Women’s rights have been neglected, ever since, under their harsh rule