More than 1 million girls barred from classes as Afghan school year begins: UNICEF

United Nations: More than a million girls are barred from attending classes amid an education ban under the Taliban regime, according to UNICEF.

“It’s deeply disappointing to learn that, once again, the de facto authorities in Afghanistan have prevented girls from attending secondary school. This unjustified and shortsighted decision has crushed the hopes and dreams of more than one million girls and marks another grim milestone in the steady erosion of girls’ and women’s rights nationwide,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement.

“Girls across Afghanistan have been denied their right to learn for over three years – first, due to COVID-19, and then because of the ban on attending secondary school. The cumulative impact of these absences is taking a terrible toll on girls’ mental health, overall well-being and on their futures.,” he said.

“Girls and adolescents, including those with disabilities, have the right to an education. Preventing girls from learning will also have far-reaching consequences for the country’s economy and health system,” he added.

“There is a chorus of girls’ voices all over Afghanistan urging us to find practical solutions for their education. Maryam, a sixth grader, told my UNICEF colleagues in Afghanistan, ‘Going to school is the light of life. If we don’t go to school, our lives will be dark.’

Russell further said that UNICEF stands with every girl and woman in Afghanistan and calls on the de facto authorities to allow all girls to return to school with immediate effect. Girls must be allowed to continue their education, protect their mental health, and contribute to the future of their country.”

The Taliban regime’s move to close universities to female students across the country and has barred girls from attending secondary school since it returned to power in 2021, sparked global condemnation.

After the takeover of the country by the Taliban, universities were forced to implement new rules including gender-segregated classrooms and entrances, while women were only permitted to be taught by women professors or old men.

Most teenage girls across the country have already been banned from secondary school education, severely limiting university intake.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a US-led coalition for harbouring Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. They, however, returned to power following America’s chaotic departure from the country in August 2021.

