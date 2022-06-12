World

More contagious COVID-19 Omicron strain detected, says Russian health watchdog

The head of the World Health Organization warned in May that Omicron sublineages BA.4 and BA.5 were driving a surge of the disease in unvaccinated countries

Asian News International June 12, 2022 10:25:26 IST
More contagious COVID-19 Omicron strain detected, says Russian health watchdog

Representational Image. Shutterstock

Moscow: A more contagious subvariant of the COVID-19 Omicron strain has slipped into Russia, a senior official at the national consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

Kamil Khafizov, the head of genome research at Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute for Epidemiology, told reporters that two national labs had submitted the viral genome of the BA.4 sublineage to the VGARus database.

"Samples date back to late May," Khafizov said.

The scientist added that the BA.2 subtype still accounted for 95% of all new cases in Russia.

"A number of studies published recently have revealed that variants, known as BA.4 and BA.5, are a little bit more transmissible that the early forms of Omicron," he said.

The head of the World Health Organization warned in May that Omicron sublineages BA.4 and BA.5 were driving a surge of the disease in unvaccinated countries, although the BA.2 subvariant remains dominant across the world.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 12, 2022 10:25:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

What is Anocovax, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine for animals? Have pets, wildlife received jabs in other countries?
Health

What is Anocovax, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine for animals? Have pets, wildlife received jabs in other countries?

India gets its first indigenous COVID vaccine for animals, Anocovax. Safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits, it is effective against both the Delta and Omicron variants

India logs 2,338 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, down 13.59% from yesterday
India

India logs 2,338 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, down 13.59% from yesterday

There has been an increase of 185 in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours. The country now has 17,883 active cases of coronavirus

China: Shanghai eases COVID-19 curbs in step towards ending lockdown
World

China: Shanghai eases COVID-19 curbs in step towards ending lockdown

The commercial hub of China was closed down in sections from late March, when Omicron fueled nation's worst outbreak since COVID-19 first took hold in 2020