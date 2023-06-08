Moral Policing: Turkey bans OnlyFans, London-based site hosting porn content from sex workers

In response to a petition submitted by conservatives through the citizens’ platform CIMER, Turkey has imposed a ban on the popular adult subscription service, OnlyFans.

Although Ankara has not released an official statement regarding the prohibition of access to the platform, local reports have confirmed its restriction.

Users attempting to access OnlyFans are now met with a warning message indicating that their connection is insecure.

Notably, at least one content creator from OnlyFans has resorted to Twitter, urging their clients to use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to bypass the country-specific block.

One individual who signed the petition expressed concerns about OnlyFans, asserting that it promotes the pursuit of money through immoral means.

This concerns was conveyed to the government, with the petitioner arguing for a complete ban on not only OnlyFans but all similar platforms, citing the potential erosion of public morals and the Turkish family structure if decisive action is not taken.

Other petitioners, according to a reports, echoed these worries, pointing out that OnlyFans users frequently flaunt their earnings on Twitter and even encourage impressionable young individuals to consider it as a viable career path.

According to an individual’s statement, the situation has reached an alarming level, with certain accounts on the controversial platform resorting to producing explicit content involving their parents in order to generate more income.

OnlyFans currently boasts 190 million users, with an additional half-million joining every day. However, it’s worth noting that most users are subscribers who download content from others without uploading their own material, as reported by Earthweb. The platform proudly showcases 2.1 million creators.

While popular content creators on OnlyFans can earn substantial sums, amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars monthly, the average creator’s earnings are modest, averaging at around $151 per month. Moreover, the platform retains 20% of all creators’ earnings.

In 2021, OnlyFans briefly attempted to shift away from allowing explicitly pornographic content to be uploaded and shared. However, due to widespread backlash from its user base, the decision was swiftly reversed within a matter of days.

Interestingly, it was later revealed that former employees still had access to personal information belonging to both content creators and subscribers, including sensitive data such as credit card details, addresses, and potentially incriminating information.

Last April, the UK-based platform made the decision to withdraw from Russia, terminating its partnerships with content creators from the country due to challenges posed by payment restrictions amidst the broader context of Western sanctions.

