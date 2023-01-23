Months after camping outside Elon Musk’s office, Fidias Panayiotou got his long impending hug

YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou is currently on cloud nine, as this year’s National Hugging Day was nothing less than magical for him. Well, this is because, after the wait of months, he finally got to hug Twitter CEO Elon Musk. This all goes back a few months when the YouTuber announced that he would be camping outside Musk’s office to get a hug from the business magnate. Well, not just this but Fidias also used to update his fans and followers about his progress through social media. Initially, Musk didn’t pay to heed the incident, however, things took a different course during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. During the tournament finale, a group of children was recorded requesting Musk to hug Fidias. Not only Musk promised the kids that he would do it, but also tweeted about the same. Well, cut to 2023, Fidias got his long impending hug from the tech billionaire and didn’t forget to update the world about the same.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Fidias shared a quirky picture, wherein the two can be seen hugging together, with an ecstatic caption. Guess what? Musk was quick to acknowledge the same. While sharing the picture, Fidias wrote in the caption, “We are definitely living in a simulation Elon Musk! Happy National Hugging Day everyone!”

https://twitter.com/Fidias0/status/1616911249765445632?s=20&t=gS9unCmoeN5Gc7lA5uCB7w

Looking at the picture, it seems that Fidias not only got his big warm hug, but it also seems that the YouTuber was also invited inside Musk’s office. In the picture, Fidias, with his excitement on another level, can be seen hugging Musk, who is amused by his expression. While Fidias is having his jaw-dropping moment, Musk can be seen posing for the camera.

As soon as the post was shared, a legion of his fans took to the comments section and expressed their happiness for Fidias. Some users reminded the YouTuber to be thankful for the group of kids in Qatar, who convinced Musk. To which the Tesla CEO agreed. The user took to the comments section and wrote, “You should thank that kid in Qatar world cup final he did a good job convincing Elon Musk to meet you! Finally.” Responding to the comment Musk wrote, “True.”

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1616931317022855169?s=20&t=Qt1CQyASdiZnWBzzh1UbFQ

Earlier, while sharing the video of the kids convincing Musk to hug him, Fidias wrote, “Best video I ever watched Elon Musk (DM me Elon to arrange the hug)”

https://twitter.com/Fidias0/status/1606069304859824128?s=20&t=wlVL0vlxEr90OdYP9z71AA

Musk was again quick to acknowledge his tweet, and commented, “Will do it.”

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1606106828051427330?s=20&t=wlVL0vlxEr90OdYP9z71AA

For those who don’t know, Fidias is well-celebrated for sharing his videos of stunts and pranks, while travelling across the globe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.