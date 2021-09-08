The viral image shows a man who remarkably looks like Spanish actor Álvaro Morte, who plays the Professor in the series, at a kirana store scribbling in a notebook

Global streaming giant Netflix dropped the new episodes of its show Money Heist on 3 September. Since then, the topic has been trending. As fans continue to discuss and theorise over the cliff-hanger that the first volume of the show ended on, social media has discovered a doppelganger of the show’s lead Sergio Marquina aka The Professor.

The image, which was posted on social media recently, has led to users pointing out the similarities between the man in the photo and Spanish actor Álvaro Morte, who plays the Professor in the series.

The image, reportedly taken from a small grocery store in Pakistan, shows a man scribbling in a notebook. The beard, glasses and serious expression of the man are a complete match with the criminal mastermind played by Morte.

Social media users had a busy day, with many joking that the Professor was planning his next heist in Pakistan. Some also posted a screenshot from the actual show, where the Professor is seen calling someone in Pakistan for help.

Money Heist, also known as La Casa De Papel, will end with its fifth and final season. The final season will be released in two volumes, with the second volume of episodes coming out on 3 December.

The new episodes take off from where the fourth season ended, with the rest of the team trapped in the Bank of Spain, while the Professor faces off against his nemesis Inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). The recent episodes feature lot of heartbreaks, action, drama and has a shocking end. Speculation is already rife on how the show will end and if the Professor's team can walk away with the money, and the audiences' hearts, one more time.

The show features an ensemble cast including Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Esther Acebo as Stockholm and Darko Peric as Helsinki, among others.