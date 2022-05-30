Eyewitnesses have mentioned that the man disguised himself as an old lady and was sitting on a wheelchair before committing the attack. His motive behind the attack and how he brought the cake inside the museum is still not known

A weird incident at the Lourve Museum in Paris has left the art enthusiasts stunned after an "old woman" jumped out of her wheelchair to smear cake over the painting of Mona Lisa. The images and videos of the famous painting stained with cake has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media.

As per a report in Marca, the person involved was a man in a wheelchair who wore a wig. He suddenly jumped up from the wheelchair and threw cake on the iconic painting. The man disguised as a woman even attempted to break through the bulletproof glass that protected the Leonardo da Vinci's work in the museum.

Have a look at the video here:

Maybe this is just nuts to mebut an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. ??? pic.twitter.com/OFXdx9eWcM — Lukeee (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

In the video, we can see that cake is smeared across the glass of the Mona Lisa’s art piece. The perpetrator is seen addressing the visitors in French as the security takes him. Among the other things, the man shouted: “some people are trying to destroy the earth, think of the earth!”

The security at the Museum rushed to take the man outside, while the others were busy photographing the entire incident.

Eyewitnesses have mentioned that the man disguised himself as an old lady and was sitting on a wheelchair before committing the attack. His motive behind the attack and how he brought the cake inside the museum is still not known.

It is to be noted that the situation quickly came under control despite the fact that a large number of people were present and this was the most inaccessible room of the museum

It is to be mentioned that this is not the first time that attempts have been made to vandalise the painting. As per Ladbible, the lower part of the masterpiece was severely damaged when acid was thrown at it in 1956. After this incident, the Mona Lisa art piece was kept in a bulletproof glass.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.