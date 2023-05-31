'Modi is the Boss': Big blow for Khalistan sympathisers as Australian govt cancels 'Referendum Plan'

In a major blow to separatist group ‘Sikhs for Justice’, the Khalistan Referendum Plan for Sydney Masonic Centre in Australia which was scheduled for June 4 has been cancelled.

According to reports in the Australian media, the Sydney Masonic Centre decided to cancel the event after hundreds of complaints by the Indian diaspore in Australia.

“Masonic Centre has, this morning, cancelled this booking as it is in conflict with adopted Masonic policy and due to risks to Masonic staff, assets and members of the public which cannot be practicably mitigated,” a spokesperson for the Sydney Masonic Centre was quoted as saying by The Australian.

“We did not understand the nature of this Khalistan event at the time of booking, However after lots of deliberations decision was taken that Sydney Masonic Centre does not want to be part of any event which can potentially bring harm to the community,” she added.

Australian law enforcement agencies such as NSW Police, ASIO, AFP and DFAT were also reportedly involved in the decision.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had assured his Indian counterpart that his government will take strict action against Khalistani elements when PM Narendra Modi visited Australia earlier this month.

The Indian government had urged the Australian government to take action against Khalistani sympathisers during PM Modi’s visit.

