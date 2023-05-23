'Modi is the Boss': Australian PM Albanese says Indian PM got way bigger reception than Bruce Springsteen

“So, here I am in Sydney once again,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid cheers and applauds that echoed at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park on Tuesday where he greeted the Indian diaspora at a community event.

“When I came here in 2014, I made a promise to you that you will not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian PM,” the Indian Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also assured that a new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane.

India-Australia relation based on mutual trust & respect

Addressing the packed auditorium, PM Modi said: "Earlier, it was said that India and Australia relation is defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. Then it was said that our relationship is defined by 'Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti (friendship). Some people also said that our relationship depends on Energy, Economy and Education. But, I believe that the relation between India-Australia is beyond this, it is mutual trust and mutual respect."

Cricket, films, Masterchef connect India & Australia

The Prime Minister further said that lifestyles of people in India and Australia may be different but "now Yoga also connects us".

"We have been connected due to cricket for a long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now," Modi said.

"Our friendship is very deep off the field as well. Last year when Shane Warner died, hundreds of Indians were also mourning. We felt like we have lost someone very close to us," he added.

India a bright spot in global economy

At the event, the PM said that India is a "bright spot" in the global economy.

"Today IMF (International Monetary Fund) considers India a bright spot in the global economy. World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India," the Prime Minister said.

"Banking system in several countries are in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India's banks are being appreciated everywhere," PM Modi said.

Modi further said that the India's Forex reserve is at a new high and that the country has the largest civil aviation market in the world.

"Amid the once-in-a-100-years crisis, India made record exports last year. Today, our Forex reserve is scaling new heights. Example of how India is working for global good lies in our digital stake. You are well aware of India's FinTech revolution," he said.

The Prime Minister said that there has been no dearth of capability or resources in India. "Today, India is the biggest and youngest talent factory...," Modi added.

The PM also said that it was an "absolute delight" for him connecting with the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Sydney.

Modi is 'The Boss'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was also attending the grand event in Sydney, called PM Modi "The Boss".

In his introductory remarks, Albanese referred compared PM Modi's popularity to that of legendary rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who is also known by fans as "The Boss".

"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. PM Modi is the Boss," Albanese said in his address at the community event in Sydney.

To understand India, travel by train & bus

Recalling his visit to India in March, Albanese said that his trip was "full of unforgettable moments".

"... Celebrating Holi in Gujarat, laying a wreath for Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi... Everywhere I went, I felt a deep connection between the people of Australia and India. If you want to understand India, travel by train and bus," the Australian Prime Minister said.

After PM Modi concluded his address to the Indian diaspora in Sydney, Albanese got up on dais and both the leaders shared a hug.

Modi and Albanese also greeted the members of the Indian diaspora at Qudos Bank Arena. People clicked selfies with the two leaders met them.

PM Modi also officially renamed a street in Australia as "Little India" during a special community event in Sydney.

Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events including Diwali and Australia Day.

The community event was organised by the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF) who expected a crowd of more than 20,000. Special bus services were organised for supporters of PM Modi from Brisbane and Canberra.

PM Modi will hold a bilateral meet with his Australian counterpart on Wednesday.

How many Indians stay in Australia?

As per the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census, as many as 619,164 people in Australia declared that they were of ethnic Indian ancestry. This comprises 2.8 per cent of the the population of the continent. Among those, 592,000 were born in India.

