Moderna will not bow to China’s coercion, refuses to give COVID-19 vaccine recipe over ‘safety’ concerns
China hasn’t approved any foreign vaccine and has been insisting on sharing the technology behind the Moderna vaccine as a prerequisite for allowing its sale in the country
New Delhi: American pharma company Moderna has refused to accept China’s condition to share the technology behind its COIVD-19 vaccine as a prerequisite for approving it citing ‘safety’ concerns, derailing the negotiations on the sale of the vaccine in China.
Moderna turned down the Chinese government to share with it the recipe for its mRNA vaccine due to commercial and safety reasons, says a Financial Times report quoting sources involved in the negotiations on the sale of the vaccine in China that took place in 2020-2021.
However, the sources added that the company was still ‘eager’ to sell the vaccine in China.
China hasn’t approved any foreign vaccine and has been insisting on sharing the technology behind the Moderna vaccine as a prerequisite for allowing its sale in the country.
Paul Burton, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer had in September said that the company was “keen” to collaborate with the Chinese government to sell the mRNA vaccine.
“We would certainly be very eager to collaborate with China if they felt that there was a need for a vaccine there,” Burton had said.
“Currently, there is no activity going on”, he said, adding, “but we’d be very open to it.”
