Mobile phone explodes into flames as man repairs it, no one injured; watch viral video here

Frightening footage of a mobile phone exploding into flames while a worker was repairing the device has surfaced online. The hair-raising video from Vietnam shows the moment a mobile phone’s battery suddenly exploded into flames. Luckily the worker remained unhurt and no one else was injured due to the explosion.

The short clip, which shocked many people, has got over 4,000 views on YouTube till date.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vx9jfJB60io

The incident took place at a mobile repair shop in Thai Nguyen of Vietnam on 5 November.

In the seven-second video, the worker was repairing the mobile phone a loud blast occurred. In fraction of a second, the mobile phone’s battery went up in flames, sending the worker scrambling to get it out of the way. It was a narrow escape for the unidentified worker as he was bare-footed and sitting very close to the mobile phone while repairing it.

The video shows the worker, who was wearing an eye protection glass, throw the burning mobile phone on the ground. Another worker at the mobile shop also quickly retreated after hearing the explosion.

The video, that went viral, was recently shared by the YouTube channel, ViralHog. The caption of the video reads,

“The worker was repairing the phone when the phone battery exploded. Luckily no one was injured.”

The viral video has also got some interesting comments. Some users said that it was lucky that the phone did not explode in the owner's pocket. Others believed that the device likely had some issues with the battery.

Many viewers were glad that the bare-footed worker escaped unharmed. They also hailed the worker’s presence of mind.

There are many instances of mobile phone explosions across the world, but there have been instances when these devices have saved lives as well.

Recently, a man from Brazil was shot during a robbery but the bullet did not injure him. How? He was saved by his mobile phone. His five-year-old mobile phone took most of the impact of the bullet. Interestingly, the mobile phone had a Hulk cover, which made the incident go viral on social media.

