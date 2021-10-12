Motorola G5 phone with Hulk phone cases saves owner's life by stopping bullet

According to doctors who checked the man for injuries, the phone absorbed most of the bullet’s damage, leaving its screen shattered

A five-year-old Motorola smartphone saved its owner’s life during an armed robbery in Brazil recently. The incident, which took place on 7 October in the Petrolina city of the country, saw the bullet graze the man’s hip before being stopped by his Motorola G5 phone.

The phone also had a case with the Marvel superhero Hulk printed on it. The phone and the case together saved the man's life in an incredible manner.

When the man was rushed to the hospital after the robbery, doctors at the hospital were prepared for the worst. However, to their surprise, the man had only suffered a bruise.

According to doctors who checked the man for injuries, the phone absorbed most of the bullet’s damage, leaving its screen shattered. The phone also has a big dent at the back of the device due to the force of the bullet.

The images of the Motorola phone were posted on social media by Pedro Carvalho, one of the doctors who treated the man. The photo has gone viral on social media, receiving over 6,000 likes till date. The phone, which looks bulky compared to the delicate smartphones today, has sustained a lot of damage due to the bullet. However, the Hulk-themed mobile case seems undamaged.

E o paciente que foi admitido na emergência após ter sido baleado num assalto e a bala parou no celular!!!

Detalhe para a capinha do celular. pic.twitter.com/EUoyN0LMoH — Pedro Carvalho (@Oparbento1) October 7, 2021

The man has been discharged by the doctors, although his identity has not yet been revealed. Police have yet to identify the suspects in the robbery as well.

This is not the only case where a smartphone has literally saved someone’s life. According to News18, a few years ago, a man in Afghanistan was saved, after a bullet meant for him got stuck in his Nokia mobile.

Before that, a Google Pixel 3 XL phone also stopped a bullet and saved the life of its owner in Hong Kong. The phone was said to be still working, despite sustaining damage from the bullet.