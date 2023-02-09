Beijing/Washington: After a video of US fighter jet F-22 Raptor shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina went viral, another video by Chinese online trolls is doing rounds on social media featuring a computer generated US fighter jet attempting to shoot down the balloon to the tune of the “Mission Impossible” soundtrack.

The Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down by a Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor jet from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia off the coast of South Carolina on 4 February.

Following the recent downing of the Chinese balloon above the US, authorities who had expressed concern that the object might be a component of a global spy network have come under fire.

Recently, US President Joe Biden made it clear that the nation is not wanting to engage in conflict with China. However, many Chinese people are jubilant over the incident due to Washington’s claim that the balloon was in fact a sneaky surveillance device.

Viral Chinese video

Chinese social media users are lampooning the US shooting of the Chinese balloon. In a viral video, a computer generated US fighter jet can be seen attempting to shoot down the balloon, while the soundtrack of popular Hollywood film series ‘Mission Impossible’ can be heard in the background.

It shows a dogfight between F-22 and the balloon in which the balloon mocks the Raptor’s capabilities.

#China is trolling the #US with this #ChineseSpyBallon vs F-22 dogfight with “Mission Impossible” music. China surely turned the #balloon story into a propaganda coup.pic.twitter.com/iVPgKK8YEo — Indo-Pacific News – Geo-Politics & Military News (@IndoPac_Info) February 9, 2023

The US version

Earlier, a viral video captured the moment the US fighter jet fired a AIM-9X missile from an altitude of 58,000 feet (18,000 metres) at the Chinese balloon, which had been travelling at a height of about 18,000 to 19,800 metres.

Shooting down the Chinese Balloon… 🇺🇸 Entire action caught on camera. Can be easily done by our IAF too. pic.twitter.com/xFKnxOImmu — Paul Koshy (@Paul_Koshy) February 8, 2023

The Pentagon considers the balloon to have been a high-tech spy operation, despite China’s claims that it was conducting weather research. The balloon flew directly over a sensitive US military facility at a height higher than that of the majority of aeroplane.

A statement from China’s Foreign Ministry has stated that the United States is “obviously overreacting and seriously violating international practice”.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden earlier this week said, “We aim to compete with China fully, but we are not pursuing conflict — and this has been the case till now”.

(With inputs from agencies)

