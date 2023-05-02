Missiles fired in Israel after jailed Palestinian 'terrorist' who was on hunger strike dies in prison

Israel’s prison service reported that a Palestinian prisoner who had been on a nearly three-month hunger strike had passed away early on Tuesday.

As per reports, Palestinian insurgents in the Gaza Strip launched a barrage of missiles into southern Israel soon after the news of his death broke.

In a time of already-high tensions, Khader Adnan’s passing increases the possibility of a conflict between Israel and militant Palestinian organisations.

The 45-year-old Adnan started his strike soon after his detention on February 5.

Adnan, a militant from the Islamic Jihad organization, had engaged in multiple hunger strikes following earlier arrests.

This included a 55-day strike in 2015 in opposition to his confinement indefinitely without indictment or trial under the so-called administrative detention policy.

In recent years, several Palestinians have engaged in protracted hunger strikes in opposition to being imprisoned in administrative detention.

In the majority of cases, once their health dramatically declined, Israel eventually released them. No one has passed away while being held, but many have experienced irreversible brain damage.

Adnan was this time accused of “involvement in terrorist activities,” according to the Israeli prison service, but he rejected medical attention while the case was being litigated.

It stated that he was discovered unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday and was taken to a hospital where he was later declared dead.

Soon after his death on Tuesday, Palestinian organisations called for a countrywide strike, with businesses and institutions closing for what the organisers described as a “day of general mourning,” in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

‘Barrage’ of missiles in reply

According to the Israeli military, the missiles fired from the Gaza Strip under Hamas control fell in uninhabited areas and did not do any harm.

In a statement, the militant organisation Islamic Jihad declared that “our fight continues and will not stop.”

In May 2021, Israel engaged in an 11-day conflict with Palestinian terrorists, including Islamic Jihad.

According to the Israeli human rights organisation HaMoked, Israel is presently keeping more than 1,000 Palestinian inmates without accusation or trial, which is a record high since 2003.

This number, according to reports, rose because of Israel’s nightly arrest operations in the occupied West Bank following a spate of deadly Palestinian assaults in Israel in early 2022.

