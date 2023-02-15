‘Miracle Baby’ Aya put under police protection after strangers claiming to be her relative crowd hospital

Beirut: ‘Miracle Baby’ Aya, who was pulled out of the rubble of her destroyed home following the earthquake in Syria, has been put under police protection after a number of strangers claimed to be related to her.

The newborn girl Aya – Arabic for “a sign from God” – has invited a lot of unwanted attention ever since she was found alive in the rubble, still attached to her dead mother via the umbilical cord.

Thousands of people have offered to adopt the baby girl who was born under the rubble of a collapsed building in north-west Syria, following Monday’s earthquake When she was rescued, baby Aya – meaning miracle in Arabic – was still connected to her mother by her umbilical cord pic.twitter.com/71FL8xCBXJ — Worldfocus Blog (@WorldfocusBlog) February 10, 2023

She is currently undergoing treatment at Syria’s Cihan Hospital. Her doctor Hani Maarouf said that several people have been trying to get hold of her in the past couple of days. This prompted the police to guard her amid fears of kidnapping.

Hospital attacked by gunmen

On Monday, a group of gunmen raided the hospital where Aya has been kept, leaving the clinic’s director severely injured.

An unnamed hospital official, however, denied reports suggesting that the attackers were attempting to kidnap Aya.

The official also revealed that the injured director had suspected a nurse, who was found taking pictures of Aya, of plotting to kidnap her. The nurse was eventually fired.

The attackers later told the local police that they weren’t interested in Aya and were going after the director for firing their friend.

People offer to adopt Aya

While strangers with malevolent intent are causing trouble to Aya, a number of people from across the world are also offering to adopt the child.

Aya’s miraculous survival story has captivated people on social media, many of whom were willing to take Aya into their care.

One Twitter user wrote, “I want to adopt this child. I’d give her a loving home. She’ll have two sets of grandparents and cousins of all ages. My family would be complete.”

I want to adopt this child. 💚😭 I’d give her a loving home. She’ll have two sets of grand parents and cousins of all ages. My family would be complete. 🙏🏼#adopt #adoption #TurkeySyriaEarthquake https://t.co/DG5urYRGge — Joshna B 🏃🏻‍♀️💚 (@JoshnaB2) February 8, 2023

However, Aya’s great-uncle, Saleh al-Badran, said that the baby’s paternal aunt will raise Aya after she is released from the hospital.

