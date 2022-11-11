Minor Hindu girls abducted at gunpoint, forcefully converted to Islam; MEA alerted

New Delhi: A letter has been written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding abduction and forceful conversion of two minor Hindu girls allegedly by Muslim youths in Pakistan.

The two girls, who are 11 and 13 years old, were abducted at gunpoint by eight Muslim men from their houses in Abdul Rehman Khoso in Tando Ghulam Ali in Pakistan’s Sindh on 24 September, the letter states.

Among the accused are Nathan, Hajan Abdullah, Ejhas, Sanaullah, Mustafa, Ayub Khaskeli and three others.

While one of them was forcibly converted on 26 September and married to Sanaullah Dahokar, the other one was reportedly converted on 14 October and married to Mustafa

Dahokar.

As per the conversion certificates, they were forcibly converted at Sufi Peer Jaan Sarhandi Dargah at Samaro, human rights activist Mahesh Vasu stated in the letter addressed to the Joint Secretary, MEA, and to Human Rights Council Branch, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“On 5 November, FIRs were filed under Child Marriage Restraint Act with the help of Hindu social activists Mansingh Thakur, Dr Shyamlal Kachhi, Raja Hamir Singh Thakur and Faqir Shiva Kacchi,” the letter read.

(With inputs from agencies)

