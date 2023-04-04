Millions of copies of People's Daily recalled after Xi Jinping's name omitted

New Delhi: Due to the omission of Xi Jinping’s name from a commentary on the importance of national unity, China recalled millions of copies of the People’s Daily, according to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The commentary on page five listed China’s victories under Xi, concluding with the statement, “Unity and struggle are the only ways for the Chinese people to forge a historical undertaking.”

RFA’s review of the article’s images revealed that Xi’s name was omitted from one sentence after the word “comrade”.

According to RFA, the text read, “The central government with comrade at the core assesses the situation.”

But the online edition reads correctly: “The central government with comrade Xi Jinping at the core assesses the situation.”

The author of the piece used a pseudonym “Ren Ping.” The real identity of the person still remains unknown.

According to the editor, Xi Jinping will only determine whether or not the involved author receives punishment, as reported by RFA.

Before being published, the final draft of any article in the official Chinese media is supposed to go through five to six rounds of editing, but no one seems to have found the error.

Regarding the names, positions, and titles of officials, official media reports in China must adhere to strict guidelines.

The task of reporting on state officials is regarded as political, and any error in stating their names or positions is regarded as a political incident.

With inputs from agencies

