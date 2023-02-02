Military coup in Russia a ‘real possibility’, says former Putin aide

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s former speechwriter has predicted that a military coup was possible in the country next year due to deteriorating economy and the growing unpopularity of the war in Ukraine.

In an interview to CNN, Abbas Gallyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter who is now a political commentator, said that the Russian president could face a rising tide of domestic resistance as the war goes on.

“The Russian economy is deteriorating. The war is lost. There are more and more dead bodies returning to Russia, so Russians will be coming across more difficulties and they’ll be trying to find explanation why this is happening, looking around to the political process and they’ll be answering themselves: Well, this is because our country is governed by an old tyrant, an old dictator,” CNN quoted Gallyamov as saying.

And as people confront this reality, “a military coup will become possible”, Gallyamov argues.