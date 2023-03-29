Military cooperation between Iran, Russia not directed against third countries: Iranian Foreign Minister 

Tehran: Iran and Russia’s defence cooperation does not infringe upon the interests of third countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told the IRNA news agency on Wednesday upon arriving in Moscow.

Commenting on claims by the US Department of State that Iran is allegedly supplying Russia with drones, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that cooperation in the sphere of defence is one of the issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda while it is not directed against any third country, the news agency quoted him as saying.

Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of using Iranian Shahed-136 “kamikaze” drones, which explode on impact, in attacks on Kyiv.

However, Russia has termed the accusations as an allegation, saying that its forces never used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

In December last year, the United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation.

With inputs from agencies.

