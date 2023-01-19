‘Migrants are destroying our crops, posing threat to national security’: US farmer

Arizona: A farm company based in Yuma, Arizona has claimed that the ongoing migrant crisis in the US has been impacting food supplies as immigrants tend to destroy their produce by crossing through crops.

Alex Muller, the president of Pasquinelli Produce Company, said in America’s Newsroom, that an ever-growing migrant surge has led to crop contamination and has raised concerns over the safety of his workers.

“We have certain branches that are on the border and people are crossing through the branches. We have to flag those areas off, and we have to disc them under just because of the risk of foodborne illness,” Muller said.

“This is our livelihood, and we’re very proud of what we do… There are a lot of things we don’t have control over. But what we do have control over is the people who enter the field, the food safety situations, we have control over those things,” he added.

Women safety issue

But this is not all that farm owners are facing owing to a rise in immigrants in the country. Women working at Muller’s farm have flagged concerns about their safety and often are reluctant to work alone at times.

“In the last two years, we’ve seen an insane uptick of crossings. There will be 100 people out there, they’ll be 25 people, or there will be two or three guys out there crossing through, and you’re not sure who you’re encountering,” Muller said.

A call for help

Alex Muller says that if things are allowed to continue like this and if a solution is not found to the migrant issue soon, it could threaten national security.

He said that it would be “helpful if we get some help” from the federal government in making the border less porous and more secure.

“When they say the borders are closed, they’re 100% not closed. And it’s very alarming. And it’s not just food safety. I feel like it’s a national security issue. Everybody should be alarmed,” he said.

According to data from Customs and Border Protection, migrant crossings have increased by 171 per cent between 2021 to 2022 in Arizona. Around one million migrants have crossed the southern border in Arizona during US President Joe Biden’s term.

