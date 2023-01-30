Migrant workers cannot leave Russia as Vladimir Putin wants them to fight in Ukraine

London: The ministry of Defence in the United Kingdom has claimed citing an intel update that migrant workers are being barred from leaving Russia so they can join the army.

According to the Ministry, Moscow may have taken this action to make sure there is a “large number of personnel” available to be enlisted.

The MoD also stated that the Kremlin’s policy of “partial mobilisation” is still in effect, which will mark its one anniversary next month.

300,000 reservists were called up to the Russian army as a result of that arrangement, which was made last September.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 30 January 2023 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/vyFi04elmi 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/YuoAMeW7LQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 30, 2023

The MoD claims that on January 22, media outlets reported that dual-passport holding Kyrgyz migrant workers were unable to leave Russia because “their names were on mobilisation lists.”

Separately, the MoD report stated that Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian president, stated on January 23, 2023 that the decree on “partial mobilisation” is still in effect and that it is still required to assist the operation of the military forces.

The Russian leadership very likely is still looking for methods to find the large number of men needed to staff any future military offensive in Ukraine while minimising domestic unrest, as observers had questioned why the measure had not been formally cancelled.

Over the weekend, it was made public that beginning in September, secondary schools in Russia will be required to offer military training.

Additionally, it was revealed two weeks ago that Russia may raise the conscription age in an effort to strengthen its military.

Currently, Russia’s standard military conscription age is 27.

However, Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the defence committee in the Russian State Duma, suggested raising that number to thirty.

