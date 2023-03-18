Middle East's first 100 per cent plant-based meat factory opens in Dubai

Dubai: With an aim to intensify a sustainable and healthy food chain in the Middle East, the IFFCO Group, one of the UAE’s largest producers of food products, opened the region’s first 100 per cent plant-based meat factory on Friday.

Located in the Dubai Industrial City, the THRYVE factory will catalyse the move towards a more sustainable and healthy food chain in the Middle East, actively supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE’s Vision 2051 initiative to bolster food security through diversity and innovation, news agency WAM reported.

The factory will provide nourishing, sustainable and healthy local plant-based meat products inspired by the unique flavours of Middle Eastern cuisine, it said.

Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the 100 per cent plant-based meat factory supports the UAE’s Food Security Strategy and our mandate to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The opening of this innovative new facility also supports our efforts to protect the country’s ecosystems and enhance its food and water security and diversify our food sources, she said, adding that the new factory represents a significant contribution to sustainability in the food supply chain.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism said:

It contributes to Dubai’s economic diversification journey in line with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate the emirate’s status as one of the top three global cities.

The THRYVE plant-based venture, developed using cutting-edge food technology, contributes to at least three UN SDGs: good health and well-being, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.