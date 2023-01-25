Microsoft suffers major outages globally, services like Teams, Outlook and other cloud services hit

A majority of Microsoft’s services which rely on the internet and their cloud services faced a major outage. Although the outage affected millions around the world, India and other parts of Southeast Asia were among the worst-hit areas.

Microsoft did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from the outage tracking website Downdetector, showed thousands of incidents distributed across the world.

Acknowledging the issue, Microsoft 365 Status put out a tweet, saying, “We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services.”

Downdetector has over 3500 reports for just Teams. LinkedIn, a popular professional social media platform, is also witnessing an outage. Outlook users in India have also recorded over 3,000 reports so far.

It seems that the server hosting Microsoft services has been damaged since Microsoft Azure, the company’s public cloud platform, is also experiencing an outage. Due to the outage, the majority of users on Microsoft Teams are unable to send and receive messages or even join scheduled calls.

Azure’s status page showed services were impacted in both the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. However, services in China and its platform for governments were not hit.

More than 280 million people worldwide use Microsoft Teams, which is a crucial component of everyday operations for companies and educational institutions that utilise the service to conduct calls, plan meetings, and manage their workflow.

Outages are nothing new for big tech platforms; rather outages are frequent; for example, Google and Meta have both had several service interruptions. Azure had difficulties last year despite being the second-largest cloud services provider after Amazon.

However, every interruption has a bigger impact now because there is a higher reliance on online platforms as a result of more people working from home during the past three years.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.