Microsoft suffers major outages globally, services like Teams, Outlook and other cloud services hit
Thousands of users took to Downdetector to report massive outages that affected several of Microsoft’s platforms. Services that were hit include, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Azure and more.
A majority of Microsoft’s services which rely on the internet and their cloud services faced a major outage. Although the outage affected millions around the world, India and other parts of Southeast Asia were among the worst-hit areas.
Microsoft did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from the outage tracking website Downdetector, showed thousands of incidents distributed across the world.
Acknowledging the issue, Microsoft 365 Status put out a tweet, saying, “We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services.”
Downdetector has over 3500 reports for just Teams. LinkedIn, a popular professional social media platform, is also witnessing an outage. Outlook users in India have also recorded over 3,000 reports so far.
It seems that the server hosting Microsoft services has been damaged since Microsoft Azure, the company’s public cloud platform, is also experiencing an outage. Due to the outage, the majority of users on Microsoft Teams are unable to send and receive messages or even join scheduled calls.
Azure’s status page showed services were impacted in both the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. However, services in China and its platform for governments were not hit.
More than 280 million people worldwide use Microsoft Teams, which is a crucial component of everyday operations for companies and educational institutions that utilise the service to conduct calls, plan meetings, and manage their workflow.
Outages are nothing new for big tech platforms; rather outages are frequent; for example, Google and Meta have both had several service interruptions. Azure had difficulties last year despite being the second-largest cloud services provider after Amazon.
However, every interruption has a bigger impact now because there is a higher reliance on online platforms as a result of more people working from home during the past three years.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Amidst thousands of job cuts #layoffs trends on Twitter, sparks meme fest
After a legion of job cut reports has set the internet ablaze, needless to say, it has sparked a meme fest, as #layoff and #layoff2023 are trending on Twitter
First no food, now no power in Pakistan: The country’s worsening situation explained
Lights were out across Pakistan on Monday after a breakdown of the national grid. Nearly 220 million people were left without electricity. Airports, hospitals and businesses were all hit, which means more losses for the country facing an economic crisis
Power returns to cities in Pakistan day after massive outage
Power had returned to most cities across Pakistan on Tuesday, a day after a nationwide breakdown left the country of 220 million people without electricity