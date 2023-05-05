Microsoft opens Bing AI, other services for all, Image Generator now understands hundreds of languages

When Microsoft’s new Bing search engine debuted in February of this year, it was chastised for going insane and behaving strangely. Bing AI first made headlines for all the wrong reasons, from gaslighting users to blackmailing them and even falling in love with some of them. However, Microsoft worked on its AI-powered Bing, and it has come a long way since then.

According to the company’s most recent blog post, Bing has over 100 million daily active users. The new Bing may aid users with searching, producing graphics, offering summaries of webpages, and helping individuals write content, among other things. And now, Microsoft is boosting Bing’s capabilities to better serve its users.

End of Bing’s waitlist

Previously, only certain users could gain access to Bing AI by joining the waitlist. Users will no longer have to sign up for any waitlists and will be able to utilise Bing AI instantly.

Announcing the same, the company said in a new blog post, “Thanks to tremendous customer adoption, engagement and feedback, we’re ready to take the next step and are announcing the new Bing is now in Open Preview and no longer has a waitlist.

This means that everyone will be able to sample the new Bing and Edge more easily than ever before by just enrolling into Bing with their Microsoft Account.”

Tools now understand many languages, including Hindi

Bing’s picture-generating capabilities are also commonly used. According to the firm, Bing image generator has been used to produce over 200 million photos. Now, the business is making the AI-powered picture generator more accessible by equipping it with the ability to interpret over a hundred languages, including Hindi.

“We are expanding Image Creator to all languages in Bing – that’s more than 100 languages – so you can now create images in your native language,” according to the company’s blog post.

Where AI is heading?

With Bing, Bard, and all the other chatbots that are expected to follow, the internet is entering uncharted territory. Language models can now ingest large portions of the internet and regurgitate the information on demand for the first time. This might have a significant impact on the information economy.

However, these machines continue to have serious issues. A generative AI, such as the GPT-infused Bing, does not necessarily know what is true; it just knows what it has already heard. These robots will even manufacture sources to defend lies. Nobody knows how to put an end to these hallucinations yet. Even the “godfather” of AI, who just resigned from Google, has raised reservations about AI’s hazards. It’s an exciting new world.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.