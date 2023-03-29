Tech Layoffs: Microsoft fires entire engineering team at GitHub India, over 140 people laid off

GitHub, the Microsoft-owned hosting company, has cut off its complete engineering staff in India, affecting roughly 142 engineering positions across its Indian operations.

Although the business has not formally disclosed the number of workers laid off, it has confirmed the action. “Workforce reductions were made today as part of difficult but necessary decisions and realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward,” GitHub said in an official statement.

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke sent an email to workers explaining why the engineering team was being laid off and revealing new budgetary realignments.

Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, sent an email to workers explaining the layoffs and defending the steps. “We are announcing a number of difficult decisions, including the departure of some Hubbers and the implementation of new budgetary realignments, designed to protect our business’s short-term health while also allowing us to invest in our long-term strategy,” Dohmke wrote in an email.

In the same email, he also stated that the business will prioritise AI integration “with urgency.” “The age of AI has begun, and we have been at the forefront of this transformation with GitHub Copilot, our most successful product launch to date.” “With urgency, we have an enormous opportunity to build an integrated, AI-powered GitHub,” the communication stated.

This is not the first time GitHub has instituted layoffs; the business revealed a 10% workforce reduction just last month. The business has also put a stop to new hires until further notice.

GitHub’s Indian engineering team was the company’s second-largest coder group after the US, and the cuts are anticipated to have a major effect on the company’s operations in India. Despite the cutbacks, GitHub remains dedicated to its long-term plan and the integration of artificial intelligence into its platform.

Furthermore, it is claimed that the layoff was not based on employee performance; rather, the entire team was requested to resign. “The entire engineering staff was requested to depart. Hundreds of engineers were affected. “It had nothing to do with performance,” the insider added. In lieu of severance pay which was calculated as two months’ salary,, all laid-off workers were required to execute a stringent Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

