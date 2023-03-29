Tech Layoffs: Microsoft fires entire engineering team at GitHub India, over 140 people laid off
GitHub’s Indian engineering team was the second largest in the world, right after GitHub’s US team. The termination will severely impact the users of GitHub services in India and South Asia.
GitHub, the Microsoft-owned hosting company, has cut off its complete engineering staff in India, affecting roughly 142 engineering positions across its Indian operations.
Although the business has not formally disclosed the number of workers laid off, it has confirmed the action. “Workforce reductions were made today as part of difficult but necessary decisions and realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward,” GitHub said in an official statement.
Also read: Ethics and AI not compatible: Microsoft lays off team responsible for developing AI ethically
GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke sent an email to workers explaining why the engineering team was being laid off and revealing new budgetary realignments.
Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, sent an email to workers explaining the layoffs and defending the steps. “We are announcing a number of difficult decisions, including the departure of some Hubbers and the implementation of new budgetary realignments, designed to protect our business’s short-term health while also allowing us to invest in our long-term strategy,” Dohmke wrote in an email.
In the same email, he also stated that the business will prioritise AI integration “with urgency.” “The age of AI has begun, and we have been at the forefront of this transformation with GitHub Copilot, our most successful product launch to date.” “With urgency, we have an enormous opportunity to build an integrated, AI-powered GitHub,” the communication stated.
Also read: Google layoffs were not based on performance, high performers with the highest ratings were fired
This is not the first time GitHub has instituted layoffs; the business revealed a 10% workforce reduction just last month. The business has also put a stop to new hires until further notice.
GitHub’s Indian engineering team was the company’s second-largest coder group after the US, and the cuts are anticipated to have a major effect on the company’s operations in India. Despite the cutbacks, GitHub remains dedicated to its long-term plan and the integration of artificial intelligence into its platform.
Furthermore, it is claimed that the layoff was not based on employee performance; rather, the entire team was requested to resign. “The entire engineering staff was requested to depart. Hundreds of engineers were affected. “It had nothing to do with performance,” the insider added. In lieu of severance pay which was calculated as two months’ salary,, all laid-off workers were required to execute a stringent Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
How generative AIs like ChatGpt could be watermarked to help prevent fraud and false information
As society stares down the barrel of what is almost certainly just the beginning of these advances in generative AI, there are reasonable and technologically feasible interventions that can be used to help mitigate these abuses
Microsoft's Bing AI toes CCP’s line, says Uyghur women's testimonies of forced sterilisation fabricated
Microsoft's Bing AI seems to be biased to follow Chinese propaganda, especially when it is asked about the Uyghur ethnocide. A Twitter user discovered that Bing AI tried avoiding such questions at first, but when pressed took a pro-China side.
Google messes up layoffs, fails to honour medical leaves and insurance of fired employees
Google is still working on the layoffs it announced in January of this year. However, reports have surfaced that Google laid off a great number of people who were on medical leave. Google is also likely to not honour the medical insurance of some of the employees.