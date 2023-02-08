New era for Search: Microsoft adds ChatGPT’s power to Bing search engine and Edge browser

In a move that is bound to revolutionise internet searches and how we browse the internet in general, Microsoft launched an all-new, AI-powered version of their Bing search engine, as well as an updated version of their Edge browser. Both of these entities now come with the powers of ChatGPT.

“It’s a new day for search,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said today. For over a decade, Microsoft has tried to get their PC users to use Bing. However, so dominant were Chrome and Google, that despite being the default search engine for Microsoft’s preinstalled Internet Explorer, and then the Edge browser Microsoft’s global market share remains in the low single digits.

The new experience is now live on Bing, but it’s still somewhat limited. For the full experience, users will have to get on the waitlist.

Now, the company is pulling out all the stops in an effort to better compete with Google. Today, at a press event in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft announced its long-rumoured integration of OpenAI’s GPT-4 model into Bing, providing a ChatGPT-like experience within the search engine.

The biggest difference between the ChatGPT that we have known so far, and the one powering Bing and Edge, is the fact that the later AI model, is based on GPT-4, whereas the earlier version was based on GPT-3.

As promised, the new Bing now has a chat button in its toolbar, which takes you to a ChatGPT-like conversational experience. Although OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot was trained on data only up to 2021, thanks to GPT-4, Bing’s version is significantly more current and can answer inquiries about far more recent events.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that the team wishes to adhere to its AI Principles and that, as with any new technology, it is critical to be aware of the possible negative repercussions.

“It’s about being also clear-eyed about the unintended consequences of any new technology,” he said. Nadela wants to emphasise that Microsoft wants to use technology that enhances human productivity and that is aligned with human values.

Nadella stated that he believes that generative AI, or GPT technology has the capacity to transform “pretty much every software category” and that it has the potential to reshape the web. Every computer encounter in the future, he believes, will be mediated by an agent. At least for Microsoft, the first stage searches.

As for the new Bing experiences, Microsoft will show these GPT-based results in a box on the right side of the search results page. These will pop up when you search for facts that Bing knows the answer to.

There’s also a more ChatGPT-like experience for inquiries that are a little more ambiguous and don’t have a specific response. The only other significant change you’ll notice straight away is that Bing will occasionally try to prompt you with its own inquiries and propose suitable responses.

Microsoft’s concept is certainly considerably more up-to-date than what ChatGPT offers. This includes, for example, the latest price data or the availability of products on certain platforms.

Microsoft does not have as big an advertising business as Google to defend, so the corporation is prepared to forego some advertising revenue to gain market share from Google, who introduced its own Bard AI yesterday. Google, hasn’t provided many specifics about how Bard would function and integrate into its search experience. For the time being, it is only available to a small set of testers.

Voice assistants are one area in which these technologies are ideally suited. Microsoft debuted its Cortana speech assistant with a bang, positioning it as a competitor to Google Assistant and Siri.

It was a decent product but didn’t acquire popularity, so Microsoft gradually backed out. Cortana will be repositioned as the service that drives AI-based productivity experiences in Microsoft 365 in 2021. The revamped Bing may now provide Microsoft with the tools it needs to compete in this sector as well.

