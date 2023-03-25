Florida: After a parent complained that pupils were exposed to porn during a lecture on Renaissance art, the principal of a school in Florida resigned.

Children aged 11 and 12 were instructed using Michelangelo’s David sculpture, Creation of Adam artwork, and Birth of Venus by Botticelli.

Two parents said they wanted prior notice before the lesson was provided to their children, and one parent complained the material was pornographic.

According to local media, Hope Carrasquilla, the director of Tallahassee Classical School, resigned after receiving an ultimatum from the head of the school board.

She said to the Tallahassee Democrat, “It saddens me that my experience here had to end this way.

One of the most well-known works in Western art history is Michelangelo’s sculpture of the scriptural hero David.

The argument over art that defies convention and censorship laws dates back centuries, and the statue’s nudity is no exception.

When the Roman Catholic Church condemned nudity as impolite and offensive in the 1500s, sculptures like David had metal fig leaves covering their genitalia.

In 1847, a replica of David was created and placed on exhibit at the V&A. According to the website of the museum, when Queen Victoria first saw the reproduction of, she was reportedly so horrified by his nudity that a proportionately accurate fig leaf was commissioned to cover the genitalia.

The leaf was hung on the statue using two well-placed hooks to be ready for any royal visitors.

