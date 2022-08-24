‘Mia Khalifa as education advisor’: Demand by hackers in Egypt is going viral

In a post, hackers demanded the Minister of Education Dr Reda Hegazy to appoint Mia Khalifa as an advisor for educational development

Hackers who recently infiltrated the Facebook page of the Education Directorate in Egypt’s Beheira province reportedly had an unusual demand. They wanted Mia Khalifa to be made an education advisor in the country. “We demand Minister of Education Dr Reda Hegazy appoint Dr Mia Khalifa as an advisor for educational development,” a post by the hackers read. The message also included a photo of Mia Khalifa and referred to her as ’Dr’. The bizarre demand was later taken down by the Education Directorate. The Education Directorate stated in a notice, “The media page of the directorate was hacked by an unknown party, and legal measures have been taken in this regard. A report has been made to the competent security authorities.”

The media department of the Beheira Education Directorate apologised for the same and warned its followers against adding ““any accounts impersonating the names of educational leaders”. Ironically, the Arabic word ‘apology’ was misspelt in the post, as per media reports. Later on, the post was corrected.

As for Mia Khalifa, while the former adult star does have an undergraduate degree in history from the University of Texas, she is not known to have received a doctorate.

Recently, Mia Khalifa sent her fans in a tizzy as reports of her parting ways with singer and rapper Jhay Cortez surfaced. The Lebanese-American former adult star did not comment directly on the rumours, but shared a cryptic post that left her followers confused.

“Using your toothbrush to clean my jewelry,” Mia Khalifa tweeted last week as news began circulating that she and Jhay Cortez were no longer in a relationship.

Using your toothbrush to clean my jewelry 😌 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 13, 2022

She had also posted a TikTok video where she was seen waving her fist at the camera. "“When you been emotionally mature through the whole relationship but you didn’t escape a civil war to raise someone else’s grown son," was the caption by Mia Khalifa. Some fans also spotted that she was not present in the photos of Cortez’s concert on 11 August, leading them to believe that the relationship was truly over. However, Khalifa seems to have gotten over her heartbreak quite easily, if her recent Instagram posts are to be believed. The 29-year-old posted a series of photos and videos from her trip to Miami some days ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

In the post, she can be seen having the time of her life on a yacht. Mia Khalifa even joked about her yacht ride and wrote “Can you deliver a pizza to the boat?”

American tennis star Julia Elbaba reacted to the post by writing “Sun kissed”, followed by a string of fire emojis. Reality show star Christine Quinn commented “living the life”. Some people questioned the absence of Jhay Cortez in the photos.

What are your thoughts on Mia Khalifa’s vacay photos?

