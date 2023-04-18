Mexico president slams US 'spying' after information leak
Lopez Obrador reiterated that Mexico would not tolerate US anti-drug forces operating on its country when they subsequently met with US Ambassador Ken Salazar
Mexico City, Mexico: As new diplomatic tensions between the neighbours erupted as a result of an information leak, Mexico’s president said on Monday that his nation would not stand for the United States eavesdropping on its security agencies.
“Acts of spying cannot be used to find out what our security institutions are doing and, furthermore, with the arrogance of leaking the information to The Washington Post,” Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference.
He was making reference to an article that appeared in the newspaper over the weekend and cited a secret US dossier that warned of the possibility of rising tensions between the various components of the Mexican military forces.
According to a top-secret US military assessment, Lopez Obrador was likely to give the army greater duties, such as command over all of the country’s airspace, which irritated Mexico’s navy, the newspaper reported.
According to the Post, there was no evidence that the intelligence, which was exposed as part of a significant recent leak of highly classified US data, was based on US wiretaps or intercepts of Mexican officials.
Additionally, Lopez Obrador reiterated that Mexico would not tolerate US anti-drug forces operating on its country when they subsequently met with US Ambassador Ken Salazar.
“There cannot be foreign agents in our country. No. We can share information, but it’s members of the Mexican Army, Navy and National Guard who can intervene,” he said.
The remarks came after the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said on Friday that it had infiltrated the infamous Sinaloa Cartel over the last year and a half, obtaining “unprecedented access to the organization’s highest levels.”
The US Justice Department announced charges against four sons of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and their Chinese chemical suppliers in a crackdown on fentanyl trafficking networks.
Mexico reformed its national security law in 2021 to limit the operations of foreign agents.
The move came amid a row over the United States’ arrest of a former Mexican defence minister.
Lopez Obrador accused the DEA of fabricating drug trafficking crimes against Salvador Cienfuegos — a key figure in ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto’s 2012-2018 government — and the charges were later dropped.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Gunmen kill at least seven people at water park in central Mexico
Violence linked to drugs has increased significantly recently in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato
Leaked Pentagon document says Russia almost shot down UK spy plane near Ukraine
Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets had intercepted the RC-135 in international airspace over the Black Sea, flying 'recklessly,' with one plane coming within 15 feet of the British aircraft
Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with spying: Reports
Authorities arrested 31-year-old Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on 29 March. He is the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying